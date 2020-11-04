Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UAE federal entities report revenues of $11 billion in third quarter - WAM

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates federal entities reported revenues of 40.16 billion dirhams ($10.94 billion) in the third quarter, state agency WAM reported.

The entities reported spending of 36.69 billion dirhams and a budget surplus of 3.48 billion dirhams in the quarter, the agency reported, citing the country’s ministry of finance.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Alison Williams

