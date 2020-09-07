UAE posts budget surplus of $2.65 bln in Q2 - state news agency

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates federal government posted a second-quarter budget surplus of around 9.75 billion dirhams ($2.65 billion), state news agency WAM said on Monday, up from a surplus of 1.8 billion dirhams in the first quarter.

Revenues in the second quarter were at 34.744 billion dirhams and expenditures were at 24.997 billion dirhams, WAM said, citing a finance ministry report. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jon Boyle)