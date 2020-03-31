Financials
March 31, 2020 / 5:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Shareholders of Abu Dhabi-listed CBI decline board proposal for capital hike

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Abu Dhabi-listed Commercial Bank International, which is part owned by Qatar National Bank, have declined a proposed by the board to increase the capital of the company, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The filing did not state the reasons for the shareholders decision.

The shareholder meeting took place on Monday after CBI’s board on March 5 had invited shareholders to a meeting to approve a number of recommendations including a capital increase through an issuance of 430 million new shares, at one dirham ($0.2723) per share. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Rju Gopalakrishnan)

