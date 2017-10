ABU DHABI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The non-oil sector of the United Arab Emirates economy is expected to grow 3.1 percent this year, accelerating to 3.5 percent next year, central bank governor Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri said on Sunday.

Speaking to a meeting of Arab central bank governors, he said the UAE economy was enjoying sustained growth despite low oil prices because it was diversified. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)