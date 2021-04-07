UAE central bank extends $13.6 billion stimulus measure until end of the year - WAM

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank decided to extend until the end of this year a 50 billion dirhams ($13.6 billion) facility introduced to help banks and financial companies, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The “zero cost funding support facility” was one of a series of stimulus measures introduced last year by the UAE central bank to contain the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)