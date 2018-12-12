Financials
December 12, 2018

UAE interbank rates have dropped on good liquidity -c.bank

ABU DHABI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Interbank rates in the United Arab Emirates have edged down in the last three months because of good liquidity in the money market, central bank chief Mubarak Rashed al-Mansoori said on Wednesday.

He told reporters on the sidelines of a fintech conference that UAE banks were attracting money from overseas, while government deposits in banks had increased.

The overnight Emirates interbank offered rate has slipped about 5 basis points since mid-October, although longer-term rates have continued to trend up because of the outlook for further increases in U.S. rates. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

