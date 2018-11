DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A drop in real estate prices in the United Arab Emirates will not affect financial stability, the country’s central bank governor said on Tuesday.

“Quite to the contrary, real estate prices have become more convenient than before, and lending is continuing,” Mubarak Rashed al-Mansoori told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Saeed Azhar, writing by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)