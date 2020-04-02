Market News
April 2, 2020 / 1:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE appoints Abdulhamid Saeed as new central bank governor - government office

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ president appointed Abdulhamid Saeed as the new central bank governor, the government communication office said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Saeed is replacing Mubarak Rashid al-Mansouri who has been at the helm of the institution since 2014.

The UAE’s monetary policy is closely linked to that of the U.S. Federal Reserve due to a long-standing dirham currency peg to the dollar. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam, Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)

