July 22, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE business loan demand rising gradually - c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Demand for business loans in the United Arab Emirates rose moderately in the April-June quarter while demand for personal loans rebounded slightly after dropping in the previous quarter, a central bank survey showed on Sunday.

The net balance measure for business lending - the weighted percentage of respondents reporting an increase in demand for loans minus those reporting a fall - rose to plus 11.8 in April-June from plus 4.6 in the previous quarter.

For the current quarter, respondents expect a further rise to plus 16.3, while they also think credit standards will tighten further, the central bank added. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dale Hudson)

