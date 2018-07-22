UAE business loan demand rising gradually - c.bank survey

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Demand for business loans in the United Arab Emirates rose moderately in the April-June quarter while demand for personal loans rebounded slightly after dropping in the previous quarter, a central bank survey showed on Sunday.

The net balance measure for business lending - the weighted percentage of respondents reporting an increase in demand for loans minus those reporting a fall - rose to plus 11.8 in April-June from plus 4.6 in the previous quarter.

For the current quarter, respondents expect a further rise to plus 16.3, while they also think credit standards will tighten further, the central bank added. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dale Hudson)