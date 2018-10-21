FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

UAE business loan demand up in Q3, personal loans fall

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Demand for business loans in the United Arab Emirates increased in the July-September quarter but demand for personal loans shrank, a central bank survey showed on Sunday.

The net balance measure for business lending - the weighted percentage of respondents reporting an increase in demand for loans minus those reporting a fall - rose to plus 14.0 in the quarter from plus 11.8 in the previous quarter.

For the current quarter, companies expect a further rise to plus 22.4, with demand anticipated to increase in all emirates.

However, demand for personal loans fell back into negative territory in the July-September quarter with a net balance measure of minus 9.6. The decline was most evident in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Adrian Croft)

