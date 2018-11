ABU DHABI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates central bank expects gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.8 percent in 2018, its governor said on Tuesday.

In the third quarter of this year, GDP growth is expected to be at 3.1 percent, Mubarak Rashed al-Mansoori, governor of the Central Bank of the UAE said at a conference in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Stanley Carvalho, writing by Davide Barbuscia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)