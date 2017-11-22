FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE central bank: request on Saudi accounts was just information-gathering
November 22, 2017 / 8:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE central bank: request on Saudi accounts was just information-gathering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A request by the United Arab Emirates central bank for local banks and finance companies to provide details of the accounts of 19 Saudi Arabian citizens was just an information-gathering exercise, the central bank governor told reporters on Wednesday.

The request earlier this month followed a sweeping corruption investigation in Saudi Arabia that involved the detention of dozens of businessmen and officials.

Asked about the request, Mubarak Rashed al-Mansouri said it was “just information-gathering, nothing more”. Commercial bankers have expressed concern that it could be a prelude to freezing the accounts. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

