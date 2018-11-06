UPDATE 1-UAE cenbank governor expects 4.2 pct GDP growth next year

(Adds quote, details)

ABU DHABI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) central bank expects gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 4.2 percent in 2019, up from a stronger-than-expected 2.8 percent growth this year, its governor said on Tuesday.

“Things are starting to materialise, growth is there, liquidity is there, a lot of government initiatives are there. I think we are in good times,” Mubarak Rashed al-Mansoori said at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

The central bank said in September it expected UAE’s inflation-adjusted gross domestic product to expand 2.3 percent in 2018. But al-Mansoori said on Tuesday that the bank hoped to close the year at 2.8 percent for GDP growth.

He later told reporters that growth forecasts for next year were mainly driven by oil, but there would be strong contributions from the non-oil sector as well.

The UAE introduced a 5 percent value added tax (VAT) this year, as the country diversifies its economy away from oil revenues.

The VAT implementation has a one-time effect on inflation, which is expected to be 3.6 percent, said the governor. That is roughly in line with an IMF forecast of an average of 3.5 percent this year, up from 2 percent in 2017.

Growth of the non-oil sector is expected to improve next year, with non-oil GDP growth at 3.7 percent, compared to 3.3 percent this year, said al-Mansoori.

He said the UAE did not expect a material impact on its economy from the United States latest sanctions on Iran. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Stanley Carvalho, writing by Davide Barbuscia, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)