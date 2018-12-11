UAE's yuan clearing centre clears $6.5 billion in transactions

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The renminbi clearing centre in the United Arab Emirates has cleared 44.57 billion yuan ($6.5 billion) in transactions between January and November, the UAE central bank said on Tuesday.

“This represents a good achievement after only 17 months of operation of the centre,” the central bank said. “However, it is still low compared to the aspirations of the two countries in this area.” ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Tom Arnold Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)