DAE raises $1.25 billion by selling four, seven-year dollar bonds - document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing firm Dubai Aviation Enterprise has raised $1.25 billion through the sale of four and seven year unsecured dollar bonds, according to a document seen by Reuters.

It sold $500 million in four-year bonds for 2.625% and $750 million worth of seven year bonds were sold at a coupon rate of 3.375%, the document showed.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Capital and Fifth Third Securities were active bookrunners for the deal, the document said.