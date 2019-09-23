Abu Dhabi mandates banks for 5, 10, 30-year U.S. dollar bonds-document

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The government of Abu Dhabi has mandated banks for the sale of benchmark U.S. dollar fixed-rate bonds covering maturities of five, 10 and 30 years, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Abu Dhabi has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and MUFG to act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for 144A Reg S senior unsecured bonds, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Saeed Azhar Editing by Shri Navaratnam)