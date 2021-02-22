UAE announces $2 billion in defence contracts, confirms Saab GlobalEye deal

FILE PHOTO: A model of a helicopter is displayed at the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) section of the International Defence Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Khushnum Bhandari

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates armed forces on Monday announced at the Abu Dhabi defence exhibition it had signed defence contracts worth 7.293 billion dirhams ($2 billion) with local and international firms, state news agency WAM reported.

The deals included a 3.74 billion dirhams contract with Saab for GlobalEye surveillance systems that was disclosed by the manufacturer in January. It also included a 2.61 billion dirhams agreement for Patriot missiles from Raytheon.

A day earlier, the armed forces announced 5 billion dirhams in local and international deals on the first day of the week-long exhibition.