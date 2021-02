FILE PHOTO: UAE Armed Forces perform live military drills in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates February 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates armed forces on Sunday signed 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) in defence contracts with local and international firms at the Idex defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, spokesman Staff Brigadier General Mohammed al-Hassani said.

The majority of contracts were signed with local firms.