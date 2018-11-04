Abu Dhabi studying tenders for developing Taweelah desalination plant

DUBAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy said on Sunday it was studying tenders for developing the Taweelah desalination plant.

Seven offers were received and opened, the department said in a statement, adding that “it expects to register the lowest production cost of 8.26 dirhams ($2.25) per 1,000 gallons”.

ACWA Power, Engie, Sumitomo, Marubeni, Veolia, Valoriza, Utico, Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, Orascom Construction, Samsung Engineering Co, Acciona Agua, Pal Group, Suez International, Sojitz and Besix SA are among the companies taking part in the bidding consortiums, it said. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Gareth Jones)