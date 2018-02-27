Dubai airport passenger traffic falls 1 pct in January

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dubai International Airport recorded a 1 percent decline in passenger traffic in January as the world’s busiest airport for international travellers handled fewer flights.

There were 7.96 million passengers travelling on 35,306 flights last month, down from 8.04 million people and 36,592 flights a year earlier, operator Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.

Dubai Airports said passenger numbers were stronger in the year-earlier period because Chinese New Year, a major holiday period, started in January 2017 but began in mid-February this year.

The airport is expecting modest growth this year, forecasting that annual passenger traffic will increase just 2.4 percent to 90.3 million. That would be its slowest pace of growth so far this decade.

Cargo volumes at Dubai International declined 2.9 percent to 202,233 tonnes in January. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)