Financials
April 7, 2019 / 9:27 AM / in an hour

Dubai says foreign direct investment increased 41 percent in 2018

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Dubai rose 41 percent in 2018 compared to one year earlier, the government said on Sunday.

The second-largest of the seven-member United Arab Emirates federation received 38.5 billion dirhams ($10.5 billion) in FDI capital flows in 2018, the statement said.

The United States, India, Spain, China and the United Kingdom accounted for 70 percent of that figure. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below