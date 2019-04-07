Dubai says foreign direct investment increased 41 percent in 2018

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Dubai rose 41 percent in 2018 compared to one year earlier, the government said on Sunday.

The second-largest of the seven-member United Arab Emirates federation received 38.5 billion dirhams ($10.5 billion) in FDI capital flows in 2018, the statement said.

The United States, India, Spain, China and the United Kingdom accounted for 70 percent of that figure. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Keith Weir)