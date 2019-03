DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Dubai’s economy grew 1.94 percent in 2018, the government said on Wednesday, a slowdown from a growth rate of 2.8 percent in 2017.

GDP growth was largely driven by the performance of trade related activities, which grew by 1.3 percent in 2018 from a year earlier, representing 18.1 percent of the total growth achieved last year, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Davide Barbuscia)