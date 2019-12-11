Dubai economy to grow at 3.2% in 2020, media office says

DUBAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dubai’s economy will grow 3.2% in 2020, accelerating from expansion of 2.1% in 2019, the Department of Economic Development (DED) was cited as saying in a Twitter posting by the Dubai Media Office.

The economy grew 1.94% in 2018, its slowest pace since a contraction in 2009, when it was hobbled by a debt crisis caused by a property crash.

Dubai - with a diversified trade and tourism economy and one of the seven territories of the United Arab Emirates - has faced a slowing real estate market for most of the decade, barring a brief pickup more than five years ago.

Housing oversupply has driven prices down at least a quarter since 2014.

Dubai is banking on Expo 2020 to boost economic activity as the event could attract 11 million foreign visitors, organisers have said.

But while this may give a boost to tourism and improve conditions for the retail sector, the emirate’s real estate market – crucial to Dubai’s economy – is unlikely to be affected, rating agency S&P said recently. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)