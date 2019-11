DUBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has appointed Emirates’ chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum to temporarily oversee Dubai Holding and property firm Meraas, replacing Abdulla al-Habbai, the Dubai media office tweeted.

Dubai Holding is the investment vehicle of the emirate’s ruler and Meraas is a Dubai-based property firm. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Saeed Azhar)