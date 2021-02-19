UN rights office raises concerns about Dubai princess

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights watchdog said on Friday it has asked Dubai for more information about the status of Sheikha Latifa and proof that she is alive.

The BBC’s investigative news programme Panorama on Tuesday published a video it said was of Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai’s daughters, saying that she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai.