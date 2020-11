People are seen in front of Burj Khalifa, the world tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 12, 2020. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates government approved a 58 billion dirhams ($15.8 billion) budget for next year, state news agency WAM reported.

For 2020, the UAE federal budget was 61.35 billion dirhams.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)