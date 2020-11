UAE to spend around $7 billion in social projects in 2021 budget

FILE PHOTO: People are seen in front of Burj Khalifa, the world tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI (Reuters) - The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates plans to spend 26.04 billion dirhams ($7.09 billion) in social projects as part of its 2021 budget, the UAE government tweeted on Monday.

The budget includes 21.3 billion dirhams in government affairs and 3.93 billion dirhams in federal projects, it said.

The 2021 budget was set at 58 billion dirhams, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)