UAE gov't adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’s government said on Saturday it has adopted amendments that would allow the Gulf state to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals including scientists, doctors and their families.

“The UAE cabinet, local Emiri courts and executive councils will nominate those eligible for the citizenship under clear criteria set for each category,” Dubai’s ruler and UAE’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a twitter post.

“The law allows receivers of the UAE passport to keep their existing citizenship,” Sheikh Mohammed added. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Toby Chopra)