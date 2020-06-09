Dubai's economic downturn continues in May but at slower pace - PMI

DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Dubai’s non-oil private sector economy contract in May although at a slower pace than in previous months, as some restrictions to contain the new coronavirus were eased, a survey showed.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to 46 in May from 41.7 in April but was still below the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction.

“While the Dubai PMI ticked up from the record low suffered in April, the latest survey data suggested economic conditions remain a long way from recovery in May,” said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.

“Businesses highlighted that, despite restrictions on economic activity being partly lifted, weak consumer demand and a slow market response stopped them from making headway into covering their losses.”

The coronavirus pandemic has hit hard vital economic sectors of the Middle East trade, tourism and transport hub, which does not have the oil wealth of its richer neighbour, Abu Dhabi, to cushion the impact.

Bank of America said in a research note Dubai could see a recession of around 5.5% in 2020 as revenues are expected to drop in line with the pattern of the 2009 crisis.

Firms continued to shed jobs in May to minimise their losses but the fall in employment was the slowest since February.

“Activity is expected to improve in the year ahead, but it remains to be seen how long it will take for the Dubai economy to rebound following COVID-19,” Owen said.