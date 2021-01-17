Abu Dhabi plans three-pronged alliance to export hydrogen for fuel

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Untied Arab Emirates, has agreed a deal to produce and export hydrogen as fuel, its state media office announced on Sunday.

So-called green hydrogen, created by splitting water into its two components using electricity from renewable energy sources, is increasingly viewed as a fuel of the future to reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuels.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala and state-owned holding company ADQ have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance, the statement said.

The plan is to produce both green hydrogen and blue hydrogen, which is produced from natural gas, to export to emerging international markets.