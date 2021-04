FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum attends the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI (Reuters) - The state-run Emirates Development Bank plans to allocate 30 billion dirhams ($8.17 billion) in the coming years to support companies in sectors considered as priority for the economy, the United Arab Emirates’ prime minister said on Monday.

“The target is to fund 13,500 new companies,” Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said on Twitter