Middle East & Africa

UAE’s non-oil economy to grow 3.6% in 2021 - news agency

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People are seen at Global Village in Dubai, UAE, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 3.6% in 2021, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday citing central bank estimates, suggesting the economy will rebound from an expected contraction in 2020.

The Central Bank of UAE, in its second-quarter report on the economy, had recently said the non-oil economy was projected to contract 4.5% for 2020 as a whole due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state news agency said 388 billion dirham ($105.6 billion) worth of total economic support packages and initiatives have been announced since the start of the pandemic.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Writing by Saeed Azhar

