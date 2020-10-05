UAE non-oil sector sees weak rebound in September - PMI

FILE PHOTO: People are seen at Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 16, 2019. Picture taken July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Tuqa Khalid

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector swung back to growth in September, a survey showed on Monday, but firms continued to shed jobs amid cash flow issues and concerns over renewed restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which covers manufacturing and services, rose to 51.0 in September from 49.4 in August, going above the 50.0 mark that separates growth from contraction for the third time in four months.

This was the highest reading for 11 months but was still well below its 54.1 average last year.

New orders grew in September as companies offered larger discounts and activity picked up due to an increase in consumer demand amid softer coronavirus-related restrictions.

But companies in the Middle East business and tourism hub continued to cut jobs for the ninth consecutive month.

“Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions have led to the PMI figure hovering around the 50.0 level in recent months as, despite higher output and new business, firms have continued to lower job numbers,” said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.

“More concerning is a recent rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases that could lead to lockdown restrictions being reimposed in the future. Given the weak nature of the current rebound, any further measures could lead to a ‘double-dip’ in business activity,” he said.

Last week the UAE recorded its highest daily total of coronavirus infections with 1,158 new cases, after a surge in daily infection numbers over the past two months that authorities have blamed on poor adherence to social distancing measures.

The UAE central bank last month said the economy would likely contract by 5.2% this year, revising a previous 3.6% contraction forecast, as virus containment measures hurt vital sectors such as trade and tourism.