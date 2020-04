DUBAI, April 21 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates tax authority said on Tuesday it was extending to May 28 the due date for payment of the value added tax (VAT) period ending March 31.

The decision was made on an exceptional basis, the Federal Tax Authority said in a statement.

Last week, the authority said it would extend the tax period for excise tax payments. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alison Williams)