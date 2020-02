DUBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ economy grew at 2.9% year-on-year in 2019, up from 1.7% in 2018, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday, citing a UAE central bank report.

The hydrocarbon sector grew at 7.6% in 2019, while non-hydrocarbon sector expanded by 1.1%, the central bank report said. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah. Writing by Nafisa Eltahir. Editing by Jane Merriman)