Financials
May 28, 2019 / 11:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UAE economic growth expected at 2% in 2019 - central bank

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has revised downwards its expectations for economic growth in 2019, with real gross domestic product (GDP) now expected to grow 2% this year, the central bank said on Tuesday.

In its last quarterly report in March, the central bank said it expected GDP to grow 3.5%.

Economic growth coming from the oil sector is expected to be 2.7%, against 2.8% last year, because of lower oil production, the bank said in a statement.

Non-oil GDP growth instead is expected to be 1.8%, against 1.3% last year. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below