DUBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Non-oil economic activity in the United Arab Emirates grew 3.1 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter of this year, slowing slightly from 3.4 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2017, the central bank estimated on Tuesday.

Overall economic activity, which includes oil output, grew 1.2 percent in the first quarter, accelerating from 0.1 percent in the previous quarter.