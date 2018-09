DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Growth of the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil economy slowed slightly to 3.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of this year, from 3.8 percent in the first quarter, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.

Oil production shrank 1.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter because of output reductions agreed by oil producers globally, it said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)