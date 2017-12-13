UAE non-oil growth to edge up to 3 pct this year, central bank says

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The non-oil part of the United Arab Emirates economy is expected to grow 3 percent this year, accelerating from 2.7 percent last year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

“The recent improvement in oil prices has shed a positive sentiment on the economic activity in the non-oil sector and boosted economic confidence,” the bank said in a third-quarter review published on Wednesday.

However, overall gross domestic product is projected to grow only 1.6 percent in 2017, down from 3.0 percent in 2016, because of a shrinking oil sector as the UAE cut output under a global deal among oil producers. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)