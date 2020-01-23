Market News
January 23, 2020 / 8:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UAE posts $18 bln surplus in first nine months of 2019 - WAM

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) posted a surplus of 66.3 billion dirhams ($18.05 billion) in the first nine months of 2019, state news agency WAM said on Thursday, citing government data.

The surplus was slightly higher than in 2018, when the UAE posted a surplus of 66 billion during the same nine-month period.

Revenues amounted to 359.2 billion dirhams and expensed totalled 292.9 billion, the agency said. Expenses were 4.2% higher than in the first nine months of 2018. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Nafisa Elthair and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alex Richardson)

