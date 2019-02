UAE's EDB starts marketing debut dollar bond - document

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Emirates Development Bank (EDB), owned by the United Arab Emirates federal government, started marketing its debut dollar bond issue at around 130 basis points over mid-swaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

The five-year senior, unsecured bonds are expected to be priced later on Wednesday. Emirates NBD Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are coordinating the debt sale. Emirates Development Bank is rated AA-(minus) by Fitch. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)