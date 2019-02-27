Financials
February 27, 2019 / 4:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-UAE's EDB sets final price guidance for debut dollar bond -document

(Updates with final price guidance)

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Emirates Development Bank (EDB), owned by the United Arab Emirates federal government, set final price guidance for its $750 million dollar bond issue at 98 basis points over midswaps, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

Orders for the five-year senior unsecured bonds, EDB’s debut dollar issue, totalled almost $3.5 billion. Emirates NBD Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are coordinating the sale. Emirates Development Bank is rated AA-(minus) by Fitch.

The pricing for the issue was revised from earlier guidance of around 130 basis points over mid-swaps.

