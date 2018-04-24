UAE's EGA says IPO on track for H2 2018

ABU DHABI, April 24 (Reuters) - The planned initial public offering of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) is on track for the second half of 2018, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Talks between the governments of United Arab Emirates and the United States on aluminium import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are “progressing very well”, EGA’s CEO Abdulla Jassem Kalban told reporters.

Owned by Mubadala and Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), aluminium producer EGA was created in 2013 when state-owned companies Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) and Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Aluminium merged. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho)