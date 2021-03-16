UAE's EGA pre-tax earnings soar on product flexibility, cost control

DUBAI (Reuters) - The UAE’s Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) reported a 63% increase in pre-tax earnings on Tuesday, boosted by product flexibility, cost control, and a ramp-up in new upstream projects.

The company that produces 4% of the world’s total aluminium said annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 rose to 4.1 billion dirhams ($1.13 billion) from 2.5 billion dirham a year prior.

Revenue, however, fell 9% to 18.7 billion dirhams due to lower metal prices and reduced demand for value-added products.

Aluminium prices fell last year as industrial activity and demand stalled due to coronavirus lockdowns, while output rose 2.5% to a record 65.3 million tonnes.

Benchmark aluminium prices are likely to remain around $2,000 this year, Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser bin Kalban said in a statement.

On his final day in office, former U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the lifting of a 10% tariff on most UAE aluminium products effective Feb. 3. On Feb. 1, President Joe Biden reversed the move.

“This is a reality for us since 2018, so this is all factored in,” Chief Financial Officer Zouhir Regragui told Reuters when asked if EGA is budgeting for the tariff this year.

Bin Kalban told Reuters he felt “slightly disappointed” with the late decision, adding EGA was an important U.S. supplier of primary aluminium.

He hoped both the governments to come up with a suitable solution.

Regragui said a decision on an initial public offering “is entirely up to our shareholders.”

The company, equally owned by state funds the Investment Corporation of Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, has completed about 60% of an expansion project to add 66 reduction cells that will raise hot metal capacity by 78,000 tonnes a year.

The first phase will be finished next month and the last phase is expected in September or October, Bin Kalban added.