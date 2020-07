DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start operations on July 14, with direct flights connecting the capital of the United Arab Emirates to Alexandria and Sohag, in Egypt, the company said on Monday on Twitter.

The airline is a joint venture between Air Arabia, the United Arab Emirates’ only listed carrier, and Abu Dhabi state-owned Etihad Airways. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)