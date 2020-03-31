Dubai's Emaar Properties pauses construction of downtown Dubai tower - spokesman

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest listed developer Emaar Properties has suspended construction of a 77-storey residential tower in the Downtown Dubai area near the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, a spokesman said on Tuesday. “In light of the current situation, delays in operations outside of our control have impacted construction on the project,” the spokesman said in response to a Reuters query.

The spokesman, calling the stoppage a “temporary pause”, did not say when construction would resume or be completed. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, additional reporting by Alexander Cornwell, writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)