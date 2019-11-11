UPDATE 2-ADNOC says Murban contract will help capture more value from oil output

(Adds Oman energy minister, paragraphs 9-10)

By Rania El Gamal and Maha El Dahan

ABU DHABI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - International Exchange Inc plans to launch a new exchange in the United Arab Emirates next year to list Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s (ADNOC) flagship Murban crude grade, ICE and ADNOC said on Monday.

The Murban futures contract, to be hosted on the new ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD), would replace retroactive pricing, allowing buyers to hedge risks and capture more value from ADNOC’s oil output, CEO Sultan al-Jaber told an energy forum in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council last week approved the launch of a new pricing mechanism for Murban crude as part of ADNOC’s broader transformation strategy. It authorised the state energy firm to remove destination restrictions on Murban sales.

Intercontinental Exchange said on Monday that IFAD, established in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, and clearing house ICE Clear Europe, are working on regulatory approvals, with the aim of launching in the first half of 2020.

“Murban futures will sit alongside the most significant global oil benchmarks, providing the opportunity for the first time for a much larger group of participants to trade and hedge Murban in a regulated, transparent and accessible venue,” Jeffrey Sprecher, ICE chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

The new pricing system will allow ADNOC customers to know what they are paying in advance, rather than waiting for about two months to find out the price of oil they have already received under the current retroactive pricing system.

“This contract will replace retroactive pricing with forward pricing. It will allow buyers to hedge their risk in the open market. And it will help capture more value from every barrel we produce,” Jaber said, adding that ADNOC would be one of the founders of the new exchange.

The Murban contract will also create an alternative benchmark to the most commonly used Middle East standard, the Dubai/Oman benchmark operated by the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) and traded on CME’s electronic platform.

Oman’s oil minister said the UAE initiative would be good for the oil market and would not compete with the DME contract.

“I don’t think so, it is a different type of crude, their market is different. I don’t see a direct impact,” Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy told reporters at the energy forum in Abu Dhabi.

Murban light crude output is around 1.6-1.7 million barrels per day. The UAE has traditionally sold oil directly to end-users, mainly in Asia, based on retroactive pricing rather than the forward pricing used by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq.

Long seen as one of the most conservative oil firms in the Middle East, ADNOC has been overhauling its trading operations to capture added value and adapt to market changes.

The UAE, the third-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq, pumps around 3 million bpd, produced mostly by ADNOC.

Jaber said the UAE was on track to expand production capacity to 4 million bpd by the end of 2020. (Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)