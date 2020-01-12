UPDATE 1-Equatorial Guinea to add 20,000 bpd of oil production this year

(Adds details, quotes)

ABU DHABI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea will add 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production by October, the country’s oil minister said on Sunday.

“We expect an increase this year of around 20,000 bpd additional because of the new discoveries,” Gabriel Obiang Lima told reporters on the sidelines of an energy event.

The country’s production currently stands at 120,000 bpd.

Obiang Lima also said agreements and memorandums of understanding for two new oil refineries would be announced in April.

Plans for new energy projects worth $1 billion, including the two refineries, were announced in November.

Construction of the two refineries, which are expected to add 30,000-40,000 bpd of crude oil, is expected to start by the end of the year, Lima said.

Equatorial Guinea, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will also probably announce a new bidding round for several blocks in April, the minister said.

U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil plans to shed its operations in the country along with $25 billion worth of other assets worldwide as it seeks to free up cash to focus on a handful of mega-projects.

On Sunday, Obiang Lima said an announcement would be made in June on who would invest in the Zafiro oilfield after Exxon exits.

“For the development of Zafiro we are talking to companies from Russia, the UK and Equatorial Guinea itself,” he said.

“Production in Zafiro field is currently 90,000 (bpd).”