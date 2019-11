ABU DHABI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Major companies including BP, Total, Inpex, Vitol and Shell have agreed to become partners in a new ADNOC Murban crude exchange, an official from Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) said on Monday.

PetroChina, Korea’s GS Caltex and Japan’s JXTG have also agreed, the official added. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)