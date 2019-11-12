Murban crude listing will not impact OPEC cuts compliance -UAE energy min

ABU DHABI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Energy Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday that he sees no conflict between his country’s compliance with OPEC output cuts and plans to list Murban crude oil by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).

Mazrouei said the UAE remains committed to OPEC cuts. Intercontinental Exchange Inc will next year launch a new exchange in the UAE to list Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s flagship Murban crude grade. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Louise Heavens)